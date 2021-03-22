Screams of racism after youths jump on police cars, beat up people in restaurants









The AP reported that Miami Beach officials have extended an 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week. The decision followed over 1,000 arrests as unruly spring breakers gathered by the thousands, fought in the streets, destroyed restaurant property and refused to wear masks.

Twitter is filled with photos of kids just enjoying the beach thanks to the likes of dishonest Joy Reid. As a result, people are claiming the curfew is racist because they never saw so many black faces at spring break.

But that picture of what is going on is a lie as you can see from the videos below.

These young people are behaving like hoodlums. It doesn’t matter what race you are. If you jump on police cars, beat up innocent people in restaurants, violate all the COV rules, you deserve to be arrested.

The Lie By JoyAnn Reid:

MSNBC host @JoyAnnReid yesterday spread disinformation far and wide by posting a 2019 photo of a crowded Miami Beach and claiming — based on the falsehoods of another MSNBC contributor — that’s it from this week. (No notation yet from Twitter: don’t expect one.) pic.twitter.com/NVWXHBHl9U — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2021



Here is what is really going on:

The national media will tell you #MiamiBeach issued a state of emergency and shut down because of the crowds and some will lie and say it’s because of Covid. That’s only half the story. Here are some videos of what is really going on. This happened TWICE at the same Resturant pic.twitter.com/n2aPnRlAHX — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) March 21, 2021

The fights don’t just end here. Oooh no they carry on to the airport. Like these two ladies in Fort Lauderdale. This one is my favorite by far because these 2 don’t even care there’s a cop there. But wait…there’s more!! pic.twitter.com/EsUvwcxWD1 — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) March 21, 2021

Miami Beach last night looked absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/tl13LEIETf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 21, 2021

It’s really disturbing me and my home girls because if we can’t go to Miami Beach then where the hell can we go 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1tELRfAp8t — A Boogie (@tinyari_) March 21, 2021

Miami Beach Police meant business❗️ SWAT enforcing 8pm Curfew earlier! pic.twitter.com/P37tp3InwJ — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 21, 2021

