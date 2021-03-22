Screams of racism after youths jump on police cars, beat up people in restaurants

The AP reported that Miami Beach officials have extended an 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week. The decision followed over 1,000 arrests as unruly spring breakers gathered by the thousands, fought in the streets, destroyed restaurant property and refused to wear masks.

Twitter is filled with photos of kids just enjoying the beach thanks to the likes of dishonest Joy Reid. As a result, people are claiming the curfew is racist because they never saw so many black faces at spring break.

But that picture of what is going on is a lie as you can see from the videos below.

These young people are behaving like hoodlums. It doesn’t matter what race you are. If you jump on police cars, beat up innocent people in restaurants, violate all the COV rules, you deserve to be arrested.

The Lie By JoyAnn Reid:

Here is what is really going on:

