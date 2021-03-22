University of Florida suspends every major conservative organization









The University of Florida suspended multiple college conservative groups for allegedly not wearing masks at a joint group event on campus.

Turning Point USA Chapter President at UF, Carter Mermer, told The Daily Caller that due to the university’s suspension of every major conservative organization on campus “thousands of students” are left without a place where they “can feel heard.”

The university has wanted to do this for some time.

According to a confidential letter sent to the conservative groups, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the Network of Enlightened Women (NEW), and the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) were all suspended from the University of Florida’s campus after a “Conservative Coalition Cookout” event on Norman Field.

The letter alleged the groups had violated university COVID-19 policies during the event “by failing to wear appropriate face coverings and/or maintain appropriate physical distance.”

In the letter obtained by Campus Reform, White alleged that the Turning Point chapter had violated university policy by hosting an unsanctioned and unregistered event on “Norman Field,” an outdoor public field located on the university’s campus. White also stated that some chapter members were observed not wearing “appropriate face coverings” or maintaining “appropriate physical distance.”

The suspension means that, according to the letter, the groups will lose “all privileges and access to all campus resources and services, for a period of time, including, but not limited to, the use of University space, participation in University programs, activities, events and services, and registration of gatherings and events.”

TPUSA posted on Instagram to let students know “don’t forget to bring a mask” to the event that day.

A photo was later posted of them all wearing masks.

