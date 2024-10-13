Donald Trump Is Speaking Now in Prescott Valley, Arizona LIVE

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

Watch Donald Trump’s rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He drew a very large crowd.

“Anyone who would import criminal gangs to OCCUPY America cannot ask to be President. Anyone who orchestrated an invasion of America cannot lead America. Kamala Harris’s reign of terror ends the day I take the oath of office!

LIVE:

