Donald Trump Is Speaking Now in Prescott Valley, Arizona LIVE

Watch Donald Trump’s rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He drew a very large crowd.

“Anyone who would import criminal gangs to OCCUPY America cannot ask to be President. Anyone who orchestrated an invasion of America cannot lead America. Kamala Harris’s reign of terror ends the day I take the oath of office!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — to target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American Soil– If they come back into our country after removal, it’s an automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole.” pic.twitter.com/I9Ys92rX28 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Under Kamala Harris, 13,099 illegal alien convicted murderers are roaming free in the United States and 425,000 convicted migrant criminals — We have stupid leaders… We can’t have another four years of stupid, incompetent leaders.” pic.twitter.com/gDlT0MTRFb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We are now known, all throughout the world, as an OCCUPIED COUNTRY… It’s really no different than if we had lost a war. But to everyone here in Arizona and all across our land, I make you this pledge: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America.” pic.twitter.com/X0WtWi0cOJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

