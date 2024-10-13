[Possible?] Third Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump’s Life

A third assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was thwarted on Saturday after a Las Vegas man was arrested with weapons and fake passes about a half mile from Trump’s campaign rally in Coachella Valley, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday.

The media reports that it is a third assassination attempt, but the details are peculiar. Some reports say he got within feet of the president, but that isn’t what sheriffs who caught him are reporting.

Deputies assigned to Trump’s rally said the driver, Vem Miller, rolled up in a black SUV to a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive around 5 p.m. He was found to be in illegal possession of a shotgun, loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Bianco told the Southern California News Group on Sunday that he believes Miller — who he said is a member of a right-leaning anti-government group — planned to kill Trump and that deputies thwarted the plan when Miller presented fake VIP and press passes at a checkpoint.

“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” Bianco said. “We probably stopped another assassination attempt.”

The sheriff said he told them he “wanted to kill the president.”

Democrats and their hate speech have brought every lunatic out from under the woodwork. Tomorrow and during the week, democrats will probably start up the kill Trump hate speech.

He’s reportedly a Republican

Miller is a registered Republican who holds a master’s degree from UCLA and who ran for state assembly in Nevada in 2022. His pronouns are he/him. He doesn’t sound like a Republican. Democrats don’t have a monopoly on nutjobs.

He is allegedly a member of the lunatic group Sovereign Citizen. They are not Republicans. They don’t believe they are subject to government statutes unless they agree.

The Sheriff’s Department set up a double perimeter controlling access within a half mile of the rally. He was caught at one of the checkpoints.

The Secret Service put out a brief statement saying it was aware of the arrest. “The incident did not impact protective operations. The Secret Service extends its gratitude to the deputies and local partners who assisted in safeguarding last night’s events,” the agency said.

Miller had access to several Republicans. He interviewed James O’Keefe and Jack Posobiec. His photo was taken with RFK Jr, Steve Bannon, and many others.

Very confusing.

