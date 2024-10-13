Mitch McConnell Hasn’t Given Ted Cruz A Penny from His $400M Fund

M DOWLING
Marxist Collin Allred is running against Sen. Ted Cruz and raised over $30 million in the third quarter. Cruz raised $21 million. Because of the changing demographics, Allred is only 2.7 points to 5 points behind Cruz.

Mitch McConnell won’t give him any money, and he controls $400 million in PACs. If Cruz was left-wing like Lisa Murkowski, he’d get millions.

Michigan state senator Mike Shirkey believes J6 was a setup. He added that Mitch McConnell wanted it to be a mess. If his theory is true, Mitch got his way.


