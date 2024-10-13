Mitch McConnell Hasn’t Given Ted Cruz A Penny from His $400M Fund

Marxist Collin Allred is running against Sen. Ted Cruz and raised over $30 million in the third quarter. Cruz raised $21 million. Because of the changing demographics, Allred is only 2.7 points to 5 points behind Cruz.

Mitch McConnell won’t give him any money, and he controls $400 million in PACs. If Cruz was left-wing like Lisa Murkowski, he’d get millions.

Sen. @tedcruz calls out @LeaderMcConnell for not giving him “a penny” for his re-election: “McConnell runs the largest Republican super PAC in the country, it has $400 million. But that super PAC is used to reward the Republican senators who obey him & to punish those who dare… pic.twitter.com/oEFaFqg25h — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2024

Michigan state senator Mike Shirkey believes J6 was a setup. He added that Mitch McConnell wanted it to be a mess. If his theory is true, Mitch got his way.

President Trump was right Here is Mike Shirkey on camera admitting J6 was a scam “IT WAS ALL STAGED, Mitch McConnell wanted it to be “a mess” so he could secure a Trump impeachment conviction for Pelosi and Schumer.” pic.twitter.com/A6qrGH0xxN — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) September 12, 2024