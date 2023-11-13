Donald Trump Jr. Commented After Court Today

“Hopefully, one day, the people of this great city will realize the destructive practices here. They’ll realize just how insane that is. And they’ll be begging for guys like Donald Trump to come back to New York City.” ~ Donald Trump Jr.

Much of the testimony in the Manhattan Trump Organization trial today was spent going through a presentation of the history of the Trump Organization and its property portfolio.

Trump Jr showered praise on the company and his father, painting a picture of a successful real estate mogul who turned decrepit properties into luxury real estate holdings. He described his father’s success as artistry.

Prosecutors voiced multiple objections throughout the testimony, but Judge Arthur Engoron said because there’s no jury, “I’ll allow some leeway here,” allowing Trump Jr to elaborate about the company.

Donald Trump Jr. made a statement as he left Judge Engoron’s court this afternoon.

He called Attorney General Letitia James “overzealous” for wanting them to pay back millions of dollars to banks when there are no complaints from them…”

He said, “The implications for any businesses operating in and around New York are truly staggering, but that shouldn’t surprise anyone based on everything that we’ve seen coming out of this attorney…”

“It’s just a really sad state of affairs for New York, and again, where there is no actual person complaining other than the attorney general herself, it sets a precedent. Are insurance companies going to start suing hospital patients for listening to their doctors? Are they going to go after any transaction that doesn’t contribute to their political campaigns?

“I would think that this would set a precedent to make it impossible for anyone to actually do business in or around New York City. But based on everything else I see in New York these days, it doesn’t seem like they care.

“Hopefully, one day, the people of this great city will realize what’s going on…they’ll realize the destructive practices here …they’ll realize just how insane that is. And they’ll be begging for guys like Donald Trump to come back to New York City to reshape the skyline as he’s done for decades.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Tish James is doing what she can to subvert the law with her opinions.

NEW: @NewYorkStateAG Letitia James takes to social media again to communicate with the court of public opinion, writes, "Today, Donald Trump Jr. is taking the stand to try to defend his family’s fraud in our trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. "The judge has… pic.twitter.com/9qxUQKAoxd — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 13, 2023

