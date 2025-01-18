Donald Trump Kept This Amazing Promise to a Loyal Serviceman

Matt Lohmeier served as the Commander of the Space Force. The administration fired him for criticizing DEi training. Donald Trump promised to rehire him, and he did better than that. First, how it all came about.

Matt Lohmeier questioned President Trump at a Town Hall:

“My name is Matt Lohmeier. I was an Air Force F-15 pilot and a commander in your newly created US Space Force.

“I am also the first veteran of the Space Force because, under the Biden-Harris regime, I was fired from my command and lost my pension for criticizing DEI training that was rampant in the military.

“Those trainings are still dividing our troops, and thank you for saying you would fire those few woke generals who are a big problem. I’m going to suggest that it might, in fact, require ongoing oversight and a persistent, consistent watchful eye within the Pentagon to ensure this monster never returns to the Defense Department.

“Will you consider establishing a special task force office or position to ensure that these monsters never return to the Defense Department?

While admitting he sometimes gets it wrong, DJT said he is “pretty good at this stuff.”

“I’m going to put you on that task force. I think it’s good, not going to do better than you.”

DJT did one better.

HOLY SH*T This young man was FIRED from the Space Force since he criticized DEI. Trump said he will hire him TRUMP KEPT HIS PROMISE. He just hired him as United States Under Secretary of the Air Force MAKE THIS GO VIRAL ON . LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/XyfTI2JDuU — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 18, 2025

He kept his promise:

Last night, Trump announced Matt Lohmeier as ‘the next United States Under Secretary of the Air Force.

“Matt is a former fighter pilot and Space Force Squadron Commander who has devoted his life to serving our Great Nation. He is a proud graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating “woke” policies that have destroyed our Military and make our Country STRONG AGAIN.

“Congratulations Matthew!”

The Firing

In June 2022, former Lieutenant Colonel Matt Lohmeier sat for an interview with Regan Long of The Real Deal of Parenting. She asked about his book Irresistible Revolution and his sensational firing from the elite Space Force.

He said the military was purging conservatives. At the time, Mr. Lohmeier said:

I was in command of a space-based missile warning unit in Colorado for the newly formed space force. Before that, I had flown F-15s for the Air Force, was a T38 instructor pilot, and had been in various jobs, but I was trained at the DOD’s strategy school, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies.

“And so I had a bit of a breadth of experience before being in command of a missile warning unit. And as a part of my training, happened to have learned a great deal about Marxist [communist] ideology and Marxist history.

He said the Black Lives Matter rioting after George Floyd’s death permeated the upper echelons of the military. A protected class arose.

He spoke with Fox News Digital and said his firing felt like a “gut punch.” He lost his pension after serving more than a decade in the military for criticizing DEI.

The blow was severe,” he said. “It makes you feel like you’ve been betrayed.”

He believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in the military… is steeped in Critical Race Theory.” [It] “is rooted in anti-American, Marxist ideology.”

The sacrifice meant nothing to these people.

“You give your life and service to your country and the American people, and you’re not doing it for the pay. You’re doing it because you become [convinced] of the greatness of the American ideal. And… senior leaders [then] say, ‘We want you out of the way because your view is not welcome here.’ [This is] even as they pretend to care about inclusivity, even as they pretend to care about diversity, [but] not diversity of thought,” Lohmeier told Fox News Digital.

Watch:

A MUST WATCH! If you don’t know @matthewlohmeier’s story, add this to your list. Matt is an honorable man with immense moral courage. He needs to be reinstated and PROMOTED! He was on his way to leading the Space Force if he wanted- he was a High Performing Officer who… https://t.co/yPJk5aGKVw pic.twitter.com/RMfOluUYVl — Jordan Karr (@JordanLkarr) June 19, 2024

