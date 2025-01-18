Speaker Johnson Tells the Truth About Who Ran the Country

During the third week of January 2024, Johnson was invited to a meeting with several of Biden’s top national security advisers and cabinet chiefs in the Oval Office, The Free Press reports.

The ostensible purpose of the meeting was to persuade Johnson to support the latest aid package for Ukraine (which he ended up doing).

However, Johnson also wanted to talk with the president about a recent executive order that paused the approval of new permits to export American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to our European allies, which was an essential issue for his Louisiana constituents.

During a one-on-one with Biden, Johnson learned the president was unaware of his executive order.

Johnson recalled telling Biden: “Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?”

Biden, according to Johnson, was stunned. “I didn’t do that.”

“He genuinely didn’t know what he had signed,” Johnson said. “And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble—who is running the country?’ Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.”

We know who probably was running the country – Barack Obama, George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and all the Marxists running around the White House. Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken appeared to be running our foreign policy into the ground.

Our political leaders brought you this deception. It was an American disgrace. Our political leaders ran the country with a committee of anonymous and unelected bureaucrats.

