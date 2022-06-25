Donald Trump Live In Mendon IL

By
M Dowling
-
0
59

Donald Trump rally live in Mendon, Illinois.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM CDT.

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiUh4Dn-5Uo


