Unelected Gov Hochul Has 16 Oppressive Gun Bills Ready to Go

New York’s unelected governor Kathy Hochul stated this week, “Next week, I will have 16 new safety bills on my desk, including a bill that will allow individuals to sue makers and distributors for violating certain gun laws. I look forward to signing all of those bills.”

So, when are we going to hold Ford and GM responsible for car accidents? And when is Cutco going to be held responsible for knife deaths and accidents?

Her comments were aimed at legal gun owners and their right to defend themselves from criminals after a Supreme Court ruling this week striking down the restrictive concealed carry law.

However, this is as New York officials allow criminals to go right back on the streets after they are caught committing a crime.

At one point, Hochul said, “I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I’m prepared to go back to muskets.”

Ironically, Hochul used to brag about her A rating with the NRA.

Hochul has her bodyguards but New Yorkers are out of luck.

KATHY HOCHUL says YOU can’t be trusted with a GUN. Easy for HER to say, she travels with EIGHTY ARMED GUARDS even when she goes to see a Horse Race at Belmont. YOU’RE A PHONY KATHY! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/dn8volB8ur — G Raymond Kelly (formerly Greg Kelly) (@gregkellyusa) June 23, 2022

WHY WE HAVE A SECOND AMENDMENT

We have a Second Amendment because the British tried to confiscate the colonists’ guns. On April 18, 1775, British troops left Boston and headed for Lexington and Concord.

The British were under orders to seize and destroy arms and munitions believed to be hidden in the two towns. The next day was the first day of the American Revolution and it was fought over gun confiscation.

The British government wanted to seize the lawfully owned firearms of the colonists. If British troops could disarm the militia, there would be less of a threat to their control.

The only thing standing between the British and control of the colonists was the firearms.

The Second Amendment was added to the Bill of Rights because of this first battle. They didn’t have a police force in those days.

We aren’t in a very different position today. The borders are open, and cartels are pouring into the country. Dangerous criminals are released early from prison, and there are no bail laws in some states.

We have government-sanctioned anarchist communists rioting in the streets whenever they don’t get their way. The police can’t be everywhere.

There is also the problem of a lawless government.

We need our guns.

Related