Jim Jordan Gets Dr. Birx to Admit That They Lied

Jim Jordan grilled Dr. Deborah Birx on Thursday and what we discovered from her testimony is that the government guessed, hoped, or lied about the information they fed us.

Jordan left her with her reputation in tatters after a few questions.

When public health officials and agencies told America that the COVID vaccines would stop the infection and spread, was the government lying? Jordan asked.

“I don’t know about their discussions they had on the task force so I can’t tell you about that.” she said boldly.

Dr. Birx doesn’t know since she wasn’t in on the task force discussions but Jordan should go after the task force. Nice deflection to her colleagues under the bus she just rode over them.

Birx, known as the scarf lady, said her family used “layered protection” because she knew vaccine immunity would wane. There was evidence the vaccine lasted four months and she knew it!

So, Birx knew it and kept it a secret. Why didn’t she tell us that? They did NOT tell us that.

“When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t transmit it [COVID], was that a lie or a guess or was it the same answer?” Jordan asked.

“I think it was hope.”

Hope! Birx thinks it was hope! People were fired based on this. That’s not how they presented it to us. I need a stress ball to squeeze into oblivion.

I’m just struck with the irony. we got, we got government agencies guessing, hoping, or lying with the information they’re presenting to the American people and this is the same administration that wants to set up the disinformation governance board and wants to talk about disinformation. They are the biggest purveyor of misinformation, false information, hopeful information, but not accurate and true information…”

Love the finale!

How could someone like this have as much power as she had? They locked down the economy, devastating it, to kneel at the feet of Big Pharma.

Watch:



Dr. Jay Bhattacharya wants to know about natural immunity but there will be no decent answers from scarf lady.

“When government downplayed natural immunity, was that a guess or a lie?”

Watch:

Birx has no cogent answer about the lie pushed by Fauci & Walensy about immunity post recovery. Before omicron, the reinfection rate was less than 0.5% a full year after recovery. Shocking that someone like her was in charge of 2020 US covid response.https://t.co/k5BeIxmVS1 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) June 24, 2022

Now tell us the truth about vaccine injuries:

The truth is coming out about #vaccineinjuries

The government won’t pay out the compensation because it would admit they know and knew about the useless vaccine pic.twitter.com/GgzfRa7Sca — david 🌸🌸 (@david42762383) June 20, 2022

Related