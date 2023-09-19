Elderly Pro-Lifers Convicted by a D.C. Jury, Face 11 Years in Prison

There is opinion in this article.

Two elderly women, Jean Marshall, 73, of Kingston, Mass., and Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, NJ, along with Jonathan Darnel, 41, of Arlington, Va., were convicted for obstructing access to an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C.

The Good Catholic Joe Biden must be thrilled to see them off the street.

The verdict is shocking even for D.C. Our capital is rife with hardcore leftists, and they end up on the jury. The judges are mostly extreme left.

On October 22, 2020, the defendants allegedly conspired to blockade the clinic. This was described as blocking reproductive health services, in other words, abortions. Matthew Graves, the prosecutor who took this case, described it as a conspiracy.

They traveled to DC to participate in the blockade, orchestrated by another co-conspirator and broadcast on Facebook.

THE CRIME

The two 70-year-olds face a life sentence. They face 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000 for wanting to protect life.

It’s amazing how quickly our country has become tyrannical under Democrat rule. Soon, the justice that we see in DC will be throughout the country, yet criminals will be put out on the streets with no bail, along with anonymous foreigners from around the world.

US attorney Matthew Graves announced the convictions, a felony conspiracy against rights, and a FACE Act offense.

They blockaded two clinic doors. Usually, these are misdemeanors, and the culprits are briefly arrested.

The FACE Act of 1994 was put into effect by Bill Clinton. The acronym stands for the freedom of access to clinic entrances. It wasn’t meant to persecute elderly people. Yet, when radical leftist groups fire-bombed pro-life facilities, nothing was done. We are dealing with a two-tiered system in which a Soviet-like leadership wins every time.

What harm is done by a temporary blockade? This is a political persecution.

None of this is normal or just.

My God. A DC jury just convicted 2 70+ year-old pro life activists and a DC judge immediately ordered them into custody. Announced by DC US Attorney Matthew Graves whose wife is a radical pro-abortion activist.@JudiciaryGOP https://t.co/G6tz8dCtjN — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

