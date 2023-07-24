Donald Trump Might Be Indicted As Soon As Tomorrow

According to CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane, another indictment against President Trump might be announced as early as tomorrow.

In Monday’s news briefing, MacFarlane said the grand jury handling the case usually meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the presiding magistrate judge typically hearing cases from 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Though there is no set date on the calendar, nor a guaranteed indictment, the target letter that Trump acknowledged and we have independently confirmed, points to a federal prosecution that is likely, if not imminent,” reported MacFarlane.

This “target letter,” acknowledged by Trump and confirmed by CBS News, is traditionally viewed as a strong signal of potential prosecution. In legal parlance, such a letter is typically sent to individuals under scrutiny in a criminal investigation, suggesting they are a ‘target’ for indictment.

Smith Went Back to the Civil War to Find the Law He Wanted

The New York Times reports that in a target letter to Mr. Trump from the special counsel, Jack Smith referred to three criminal statutes as part of the grand jury investigation into Mr. Trump for his actions related to the 2020 election. Two of the statutes are conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of an official proceeding.

But the third criminal law cited in the letter was new: Section 241 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which makes it a crime for people to “conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person” in the “free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

However, MacFarlane also cautioned that while the process may be moving forward, the timing remains uncertain. “This is something to be measured in days and weeks, not months and years,” he said. The former President has faced numerous legal challenges post his presidency. However, a third potential indictment in the January 6th investigation could mark a significant turn.”

Jack Smith had to go back to the Civil War to find a law he could charge him with.

