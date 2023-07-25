Bud Light’s “Let’s Goooooo” Tweet Reminds Us We Hate Them

Woke Bud Light can’t win. They only tweeted two words – “Let’s goooooo,” and got blasted – hilariously. They were cheering for the women’s soccer team. It even had a flag emoji to show how patriotic they are. The tweet was for the opener in Australia on Friday.

It probably doesn’t help that the women’s soccer team hates America.

Bud Light probably thought they couldn’t go wrong with a two-word tweet and a flag. A few people supported them, and Bud tweeted cute tweets back, but the beer is not returning to Number 1 any time soon. They’re 14th now. Bud Light is the poster child for Americans’ feelings about real women and Woke ideology.

The people who sell and distribute Bud Light are suffering, and I feel for them. Bud Light needs to swear off ESG or whatever they plan to call themselves in their next iteration. They also need to define what a woman is and risk losing the radical left who want to evaporate women. An apology would be nice.

Since its ill-fated partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney on April 1, Bud Light has faced a sharp decline in sales. It was easy to boycott, so people did. Social media is mostly an anti-Anheuser-Busch-Bud-Light bash fest.

Instead of mitigating the damage caused by the controversy, Bud Light’s recent tweet added fuel to the fire. No one trusts them any longer. We thought they liked America, middle America, and our values, but they don’t.

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, has chosen to remain silent and refused to apologize for the Mulvaney campaign. That says it all.

LET’S GOOOOOO

Nobody buys your socks either. pic.twitter.com/gOZ2nLjZGR — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) July 20, 2023

They are actual women Bud Light. Those aren’t the “women” you are looking for — Florida Logic 🐊🇺🇸 (@florida_logic) July 20, 2023

Bud Light commemorates imposter women and other issues of divide. It doesn’t stand for America and I will never drink it again. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) July 20, 2023

Oh, you guys know the difference between a man and a woman now? — Sean D Knight (@SeanDKnight) July 20, 2023

You’re cheering on the womens soccer team. Answer me this: What is a woman? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2023

Let’s goooooo @uswnt 🇺🇸, but how about Bud Light itself? Where do you think they should go? — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) July 20, 2023

