Obama’s Personal Chef Drowned Off Martha’s Vineyard

According to a Fox News report, a paddleboarder who drowned near former President Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate has been identified as Tafari Campbell, the Obamas’ personal chef.

Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia, was recovered Monday morning a day after disappearing in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Mr. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing,” state police said in a release. “President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident.”

The Obamas were not home at the time of the drowning, police said. They released a statement Monday afternoon that said: “Tafari was a beloved part of our family.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

“Today, we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

Another paddleboarder witnessed him go under the water. He reportedly couldn’t swim but was found in 8 feet of water. It’s strange that no one could save him in 8 feet of water.

Mr. Campbell was visiting the Vineyard at the time of his death.

