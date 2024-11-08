Donald Trump: “No Choice” But to Carry Out “Mass Deportations”

Donald Trump spoke with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press today. He told her that we must carry out mass deportations.

Welker asked Trump what the ‘price tag’ would be for these mass deportations, and he responded, “There is no price tag – you have no choice.”

President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News on Thursday that one of his first priorities upon taking office in January would be to make the border “strong and powerful.” When questioned about his campaign promise of mass deportations, Trump said his administration would have “no choice” but to carry them out.

Trump said he considers his sweeping victory over Vice President Kamala Harris a mandate “to bring common sense” to the country.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said. “And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

He said he has spoken to 70 world leaders, including Ukraine President Zelensky, and he will meet with Putin.