Judge Throws Out Biden’s Legalization of Illegals Married to Citizens

On Thursday, federal judge J. Campbell Barker struck down the Biden administration’s “parole in place” policy that gave legal status to certain undocumented individuals who are married to US citizens.

In his Thursday ruling on the merits of their case, Barker, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump during his first term, said that Congress had not given the executive branch the authority to implement such a policy. He wrote that “history and purpose confirm that defendants’ view” of the relevant immigration law “stretches legal interpretation past its breaking point.”

Barker rejected a request by individuals who benefited from the program to intervene in the case so that they could also defend the policy.

The policy would have applied to people living in the United States for 10 years, and utilized existing legal authority known as “parole in place” that offers deportation protections. In addition to spouses, the policy would also apply to undocumented stepchildren of US citizens.

