Donald Trump Nukes WOKE Pronoun-Obsessed Generals

While the WOKE generals of the American military concentrate on fictionalized systemic racism and pronouns, Iran, China, and Russia are baiting us into a Third World War they believe they can win.

At the rally in Florence, South Carolina, Donald Trump took a sledgehammer to the feeble-minded WOKE generals.

“The woke generals should be fired immediately. We want our generals to think about winning wars, not teaching pronouns.”

Watch:

TRUMP: “The woke generals should be fired immediately. We want our generals to think about winning wars, not teaching pronouns.” 🔥🔥🔥 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 13, 2022

Related