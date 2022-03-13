Donald Trump Nukes WOKE Pronoun-Obsessed Generals

While the WOKE generals of the American military concentrate on fictionalized systemic racism and pronouns, Iran, China, and Russia are baiting us into a Third World War they believe they can win.
At the rally in Florence, South Carolina, Donald Trump took a sledgehammer to the feeble-minded WOKE generals.
“The woke generals should be fired immediately. We want our generals to think about winning wars, not teaching pronouns.”
Watch:
TRUMP: “The woke generals should be fired immediately. We want our generals to think about winning wars, not teaching pronouns.” 🔥🔥🔥
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) March 13, 2022
He nuked Deep Stater Barr code and I can’t wait for his take on Judas Pence after the “Putin apologist” horseshit.
Ol’ Mikey thinks that lefty will vote for him and the Patriots will forget about the knife in the back.
The Orange Roadrunner keeps on rollin’ and won’t be going anywhere like a thorn in the side of the CPUSA traitor maggots.