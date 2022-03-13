Pfizer CEO Has a Permanent Vaccination Plan

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, said on CBS’s Face the Nation that it is likely everyone will need to get jabbed with a COVID vaccine and boosters every year.

He added that everyone should get the fourth booster, right now. “The protection you are getting from the third… is not that good against infections and doesn’t last that long,” Bourla said.

In answer to the question of whether we’ll need annual COVID boosters, Bourla said, “I think so… What we are trying to do, and we working very diligently on right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year.”

Omicron is now a cold, but this is a lucrative business for Pfizer, a very powerful corporation.

Ignore the 1,291 different adverse events after people got the shot.

Watch:

