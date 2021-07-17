Donald Trump on Cuba in 1999

















The year is 1999 and Donald Trump is assuring Cuban Americans that they will win. They will defeat the communists oppressing the homeland.

“Castro’s jails are full of dissidents and his cemeteries are full of patriots, ” he said.

That is what one would expect a leader to say.

It took Joe Biden four days to meekly say he didn’t support communism.

Donald Trump is consistent.

Watch:

VIDEO: Donald J Trump speaking to the Cuban-American National Foundation in 1999 slamming the brutal communist regime “Castro’s jails are full of dissidents and his cemeteries are full of patriots” pic.twitter.com/8S9eiH6Jck — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 17, 2021

On the other hand, it was like pulling teeth to get Joe Biden to say he was against communism. He added that socialism isn’t a “good substitute” as he plans to sign a multi- trillion dollar socialist bill.

President Joe Biden described Cuba as a ‘failed state’ and communism as a ‘failed system’ as his administration weighs providing COVID vaccines to the island nation and helping Cubans access internet following mass anti-government protests https://t.co/FSdVUVTKw9 pic.twitter.com/ZWs0uptE4l — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Related















