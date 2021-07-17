Donald Trump on Cuba in 1999

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The year is 1999 and Donald Trump is assuring Cuban Americans that they will win. They will defeat the communists oppressing the homeland.

“Castro’s jails are full of dissidents and his cemeteries are full of patriots, ” he said.

That is what one would expect a leader to say.

It took Joe Biden four days to meekly say he didn’t support communism.

Donald Trump is consistent.

Watch:

On the other hand, it was like pulling teeth to get Joe Biden to say he was against communism. He added that socialism isn’t a “good substitute” as he plans to sign a multi- trillion dollar socialist bill.


Leave a Reply