The Growing Authoritarianism

In New York City, everything you have and do is controlled by the Democrat Party, including your body. If they tell you to shoot up with an experimental vaccine, you will have to do it.

Without scientific evidence, Bill de Blasio, not a doctor, ordered everyone in the city to get vaccinated and carry a vaccine passport. Anyone who doesn’t can’t go in venues with a roof and three walls — inside, in other words. The unvaccinated pretty much can’t go anywhere.

This includes people who have had COV but didn’t get the vaccine. That is very unscientific and we are talking about an experimental drug here.

Some people get it and are protesting:

The crowd at today’s @NYYRC rally outside of Gracie Mansion to protest DeBlasio’s vaccine mandate was massive. pic.twitter.com/Feck6MSX2V — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) August 16, 2021

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who represents New York’s 11th congressional district, has teamed up with other local leaders to sue Bill de Blasio for his vaccine mandates in New York City. She shared a video of the announcement on YouTube, only to have YouTube remove the video, saying it “violates community guidelines.”

New York State totalitarian, the disgraced Governor Cuomo who has the record for COV deaths in the nation and whose policies are responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly with COV, is telling nurses and physicians what drugs they must take. Watch:

The draconian mandates, besides stealing our freedoms, are destroying restaurants and will cause food shortages. We will get to fulfill Bernie Sanders’ dream of food lines here in the States.

The more the Left is allowed to intrude on our freedoms under the guise of keeping us safe, the more damage they will do and the more authoritarian they will become.

I dont want to set the world on fire I just want to start a flame in your heart pic.twitter.com/Lxvb8JFv32 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2021

Democrats ignore the inflation and aren’t looking ahead. They want to believe the economy is fine.

How would you rate the condition of the national economy right now? Democrats – 57% Fairly Good pic.twitter.com/UJF5yvfbL6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2021

Watch the growing authoritarianism in Australia and weep, because it’s coming here. We are into The Great Reset.

“Tim, its not easy to speak up about the growing authoritarianism because I could lose my job and I have kids to feed” I understand But what will you do when its your kids in this situation? https://t.co/2urD13HGYp — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2021

We need treatments right now. And before you go away, here’s more:

See, this is why I hate all news Because Hawaii, famously well vaccinated and with very tight COVID controls, has followed TX almost exactly in COVID rates and all I see in the news is “Texas sucks, look at Texas, fuck them” pic.twitter.com/ytpCWgsrR4 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 18, 2021

