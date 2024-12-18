Donald Trump Opposes the CR: “Let’s Have this Debate Now”

Donald Trump will not support the continuing resolution. He wants to cut the Democrat waste, help Americans, and help our farmers and hurricane victims while raising the debt ceiling if we must. He said, “The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025.”

A statement from President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance:

The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.

Meanwhile, Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney. The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee—which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. This bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas.

Increasing the debt ceiling is not great, but we’d rather do it while Biden is watching. If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes anyone think they would do it in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now. And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.

Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country…

It’s almost like Republican leadership is colluding with the democrats to ram as much garbage through as possible right now because Trump won’t allow it under his watch. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 18, 2024

