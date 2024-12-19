We Killed the Pork Bill!

The continuing resolution is dead after Donald Trump, the DOGEs, and the people came out against it. Donald Trump issued a strong statement earlier. The backlash from people on social media backed them up.

We killed the bill! It was voted down, and Speaker Johnson is allegedly planning a clean bill.

Bill Ackman explained how it was done:

People have expressed skepticism about how @DOGE can be effective without any formal authority. I think today’s events around the spending bill provide a road map for rapid DOGE progress.

There are three steps to successful DOGE execution:

Step 1 Transparency

@VivekGRamaswamy read the bill and summarized the contents on @X.

Step 2 The People Speak

The people including @elonmusk express their disgust with the bill calling out particularly egregious waste for color on the contents.

Step 3 The Congress Reacts

Faced with a spending bill that the people don’t like with the risk of being primaried for supporting a bill filled with pork and other waste, the bill fails to garner needed support to pass.

With its first test case, @DOGE shows how it is done.

As @DOGE identifies waste or bad regulations, it just needs to follow the three steps.

Power to the people.

Elon Musk threatening primaries!

BREAKING: Fox News reports that @ElonMusk’s posts vowing to fund primary challenges against Republicans who support the Continuing Resolution have effectively killed the bill. is the most powerful platform on the planet and is forcing the government to answer to the people. pic.twitter.com/gLs3jQ8mAm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2024

Speaker Johnson is a liar. He said he’s on a chain with Vivek and Elon and claims they understand he doesn’t want to vote for it, but he’s between a rock and a hard place. That wasn’t exactly true. If he didn’t want to vote for it, he wouldn’t vote for it.

Speaker Johnson says we have to do this spending bill. No we don’t and no he doesn’t. He can legally shut down the government. Johnson is terrible. Vacate the chair. Primary him.pic.twitter.com/f2XMLDN7hI — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 18, 2024

Do these posts sound like they understand?

Call your elected representatives today to stop the steal of your tax dollars!

pic.twitter.com/6suIuQMcO4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Unless @DOGE ends the careers of deceitful, pork-barrel politicians, the waste and corruption will never stop. Therefore, there is no choice but to do so. I wish there was another way, but there is not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

He’s a fraud.

It’s legitimately insane the number of selfies Speaker Mike Johnson has posted with Elon and Vivek. The worst type of grotesque political opportunism. Pose for the photo — then backstab them & American Voters behind the camera It’s truly sick. I doubt he’ll be Speaker for long pic.twitter.com/g3A2yGbrMP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2024

