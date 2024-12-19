We Killed the Pork Bill!

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
2
37

The continuing resolution is dead after Donald Trump, the DOGEs, and the people came out against it. Donald Trump issued a strong statement earlier. The backlash from people on social media backed them up.

We killed the bill! It was voted down, and Speaker Johnson is allegedly planning a clean bill.

Bill Ackman explained how it was done:

People have expressed skepticism about how @DOGE can be effective without any formal authority. I think today’s events around the spending bill provide a road map for rapid DOGE progress.

There are three steps to successful DOGE execution:

Step 1 Transparency

@VivekGRamaswamy read the bill and summarized the contents on @X.

Step 2 The People Speak

The people including @elonmusk express their disgust with the bill calling out particularly egregious waste for color on the contents.

Step 3 The Congress Reacts

Faced with a spending bill that the people don’t like with the risk of being primaried for supporting a bill filled with pork and other waste, the bill fails to garner needed support to pass.

With its first test case, @DOGE shows how it is done.

As @DOGE identifies waste or bad regulations, it just needs to follow the three steps.

Power to the people.

Elon Musk threatening primaries!

Speaker Johnson is a liar. He said he’s on a chain with Vivek and Elon and claims they understand he doesn’t want to vote for it, but he’s between a rock and a hard place. That wasn’t exactly true. If he didn’t want to vote for it, he wouldn’t vote for it.

Do these posts sound like they understand?

He’s a fraud.


