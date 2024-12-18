Newsom Proclaims a State of Emergency for 34 Bird Flu Cases

Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over 34 human bird flu cases. The far-left governor proclaimed that “all residents are to obey the direction of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.”

Is this COVID all over again? He’s a creep. Can tyranny be far behind?

Is it safety or control that he relishes? He declared an emergency over something that isn’t an emergency yet. We’ll see how it goes.

He’s pretending he is “proactive.” One person in Louisiana has a severe case.

As health and public officials note, there have been no recorded cases of person-to-person spread of bird flu in California or anywhere else.

Across the US, the CDC has recorded a total of 61 human cases of bird flu across 16 states so far – with more than half of those cases, 34 of which are in California.

Health officials have said that many confirmed cases of bird flu are linked to dairy and poultry workers.

“While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus,” Newsom said.

Like other emergency proclamations, Newsom noted the action would open up funding for state and local agencies to respond to the bird flu situation.

Earlier in 2024, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an emergency declaration for Weld County due to an outbreak there.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email