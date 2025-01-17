The Bannon War Against Elon Musk

Steve Bannon is going bonkers over Elon Musk, David Sacks, and Peter Thiel. He called Elon Musk an “evil guy” and vowed to stop his influence over Trump.

That’s not even the worst of what he says. For example, he claims Elon Musk would take a check from Adolf Hitler. Bannon has no basis for that.

While I agree with Steve Bannon on most issues, I think he is wrong on this one. We need Elon Musk. We might not agree with him and other Democrat allies on many things, but we probably do on those issues they can help us solve.

Musk is raising awareness of our dire financial straits. He is helping explain to people who are in the dark that the interest on our extraordinary debt is an existential threat. We have financial bubbles everywhere. Musk is brilliant and his job is to find the waste in government with Vivek Ramaswamy. These two men can do it and deserve a shot.

Bannon and the War Room are only available on X and Rumble. They are now all over YouTube as the Left exploits the rift.

Bannon is worried that the camelions of the Left will suck in Donald Trump. Trump won’t fall for it. He’s using them for what they can do for America, and they are using him. So far, it looks like it might work.

The so-called war in Maga seems to be a few people against everyone else. Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer are opposed to Musk and Sacks, but most others are not.

Bannon: Trump won, MAGA won, and they (Musk, Zuckerberg, Besos, etc.) lost. Now they’re up there, kowtowing to President Trump and the MAGA movement. pic.twitter.com/0zwkwUyRIz — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) January 17, 2025

We are all aware of the Musk-Sacks-Thiel-Zuckerberg past and what they could do, but I think most on the right are willing to give them a chance for the country’s sake.

Many of us think we need Musk’s help, and it’s fun to have brilliant people like this on our side for however long it lasts.

Hopefully, Bannon is wrong, but we should sleep with one eye open.

What do you think?

