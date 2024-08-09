Donald Trump: Most Dangerous Period of Time in Our Country

Former President Donald Trump warned that we are in the worst position in our history. We are close to a World War and bankruptcy.

We have a person running for president who hasn’t received one vote.

“We are going to start the largest mass deportation in the history of our Country because we have no choice. It’s not sustainable—We’re going to start with violent criminals.”

“Kamala has been the WORST BORDER CZAR IN HISTORY. She has welcomed 20 million illegal aliens, with terrorists and criminals among them, into the Country…then sent them directly to our communities.” He said he thinks it’s 20 million, and no one really knows how many came over.

“People want SAFETY and SECURITY. They want a Country that’s going to be RESPECTED all around the world. They don’t want this horrible culture that is developing…a culture of no common sense.”

President Trump torched Kamala Harris. He also pointed out the unconstitutional removal of Joe Biden. “For a country with a Constitution, to do it this way is pretty horrible,” Trump said. Kamala Harris had no votes, and Biden had 14 million votes.

Donald Trump agreed to three debates with Kamala, but Kamala only agreed to one.

Donald Trump is very transparent and braved the corrupt media to try to reach Americans. Kamala won’t answer questions and has not shared her agenda. We have no idea what her agenda is.

Donald Trump blasted the notoriously incompetent Kamala:

Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons. He is just plain “shot,” and she is just plain “Incompetent.” Her policies of Open Borders, No Fracking or Drilling for Oil in any Way, Shape or Form, Transgender “anything,” Anti Israel but gross incompetence toward getting anything done for the Palestinians, No Clue on Inflation, or the Economy, Unlimited Money to fight Foreign Wars, and so much more, are CATASTROPHIC. If she is Elected, our County, and indeed the World, will suffer a 1929 Style Great Depression. It will be the Worst in history and AMERICA WILL BE DESTROYED!

We don’t even know what her plans are and she won’t tell us:

In an amazing turn of events, the DOJ Special Counsel David Weiss is now admitting in his tax case against Hunter Biden that the first son took millions of dollars from a Romanian oligarch to influence US policy back during the Obama / Biden administration.

Weiss admitted this in a court filing and is using it against Hunter to prove his case.

Jonathan Turley weighed in on it today saying it’s mystifying that the are now admitting what Republican leaders in the House have been saying for years.

Special Counsel David Weiss appears to have finally made the long-awaited case exposing years of concealment and political corruption. No, it is not the case against Hunter Biden but the DOJ itself… https://t.co/23nPDXzkQF — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 8, 2024

For those of us who have been writing for years about the conspicuous absence of FARA charges against Biden, this filing is unbelievably frustrating. During the Trump Administration, an official could go Epcot without drawing a FARA charge from DOJ… https://t.co/23nPDXzSGd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 8, 2024