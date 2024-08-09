Smartmatic Voting Machine Company Has a Bribery Problem

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted three executives of election voting machine and service provider Smartmatic, a former Chairman of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of the Philippines, and Smartmatic’s President Roger Pinate on bribery charges.

Money Laundering and Bribery

According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2018, Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, 49, a Venezuelan citizen and resident of Boca Raton, Florida, and Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 62, a U.S. citizen and resident of Davie, Florida, together with others, allegedly caused at least $1 million in bribes to be paid to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 60, the former Chairman of COMELEC. These bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business related to providing voting machines and election services for the 2016 Philippine elections and to secure payments on the contracts, including the release of value-added tax payments.

The co-conspirators allegedly funded the bribes through a slush fund that was created by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine for the 2016 Philippine elections.

Pinate and Vasquez face charges of one count each of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and one substantive count of the FCPA.

Additionally, Pinate, Vasquez, Bautista, and Elie Moreno, a dual citizen of Venezuela and Israel, are each charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and three counts of international laundering of monetary instruments.

If convicted, Pinate and Vasquez could each receive up to five years in prison for the FCPA charges, while all four defendants face up to 20 years for each count of money laundering.

Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion and is currently in litigation. They named several hosts in the suit, claiming defamation. The suit names Lou Dobbs, Jeannine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell.

The lawsuit began:

“The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four,” the 276-page lawsuit begins. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable.”

This is a company our politicians use to secure our votes! Would a company with suspected criminals in charge or tied to it corrupt our election and lie about it?

Soros-Ties Caused Concern

The chairman of Smartmatic, Lord Malloch-Brown, is tied to George Soros financially and through friendship. In 2007, Lord Malloch-Brown was appointed Vice President of Soros’s Quantum Fund. He was also named as vice chairman of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Institute.

A court refused Fox’s request to compel discovery from Soros. They said it was irrelevant.

Some of Smartmatic’s technology is leased from Dominion.

