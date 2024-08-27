Donald Trump Responds to “Deranged Jack Smith”

Donald Trump responded to the refilings by “Deranged Jack Smith” today, in what looks like politically-driven lawfare to most people. He responded in four posts on Truth Social. Hopefully, this gives him a new boost. Democrats are desperate to destroy Donald Trump’s candidacy.

PERSECUTION OF A POLITICAL OPPONENT!

In an effort to resurrect a “dead” Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY. His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed. This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more.

.For them to do this immediately after our Supreme Court Victory on Immunity and more, is shocking. I’ve also been informed by my attorneys, that you’re not even allowed to bring cases literally right before an Election – A direct assault on Democracy! This is an unprecedented abuse of the Criminal Justice System. The case has to do with “Conspiracy to Obstruct the 2020 Presidential Election,” when they are the ones that did the obstructing of the Election, not me. They cheated on the Election, and they go after me for “cheating on the Election.” Interestingly, this comes at the exact same time as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook has admitted to concealing massive amounts of information, such as Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, which is a direct acknowledgment that the 2020 Presidential Election was MANIPULATED and RIGGED by the DOJ. What they are doing now is the single greatest sabotage of our Democracy in History.

This travesty is now on Comrade Kamala Harris, who is actively pushing it, rather than immediately calling for its dismissal, as should be done. This is for Third World Countries and Banana Republics, not for the U.S.A.! As Jack Smith knows, the whole case should be thrown out and dismissed on Presidential Immunity grounds, as already ruled. unequivocally by the U.S. Supreme Court. Smith rewrote the exact same case in an effort to circumvent the Supreme Court Decision. The people of our Country will see what is happening with all of these corrupt lawsuits against me, and will REJECT them by giving me an overwhelming Victory on November 5th for President of the United States.

No Presidential Candidate, or Candidate for any Office, has ever had to put up with all of this Lawfare and Weaponization directly out of the Office of a Political Opponent. They’ve Weaponized local D.A.s and Attorney Generals, and anybody else that will listen, to Interfere with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election – Never been done before. This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Deranged Jack’s Hoax in Florida has been fully dismissed, and we will win the Most Important Election in the History of our Country on November 5th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

NICOLE SHANAHAN’S VIEW

Robert F. Kennedy’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, posted on x that she now understands the lawfare aimed at Donald Trump. She linked to a clip from CNN with a reporter explaining the revised D.C. case against the former president.

“I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being “persecuted.” I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media. Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the DNC-aligned PAC attorneys questioned me like a criminal. OK, I get it now. Our justice system is clearly being co-opted and abused by nefarious people with malevolent political agendas.”