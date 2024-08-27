New York Times Explains the Revised DC Indictment

Jack Smith refiled the DC case, claiming Donald Trump tried to overturn the government in 2021. He adjusted the indictment to meet the requirements of the Supreme Court immunity ruling or circumvent them.

Days before today’s superseding indictment against Donald Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election, Mr. Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors in the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, were scheduled to provide the judge overseeing the case with their separate proposals for assessing the impact of the Supreme Court’s immunity decision on the case.

Smith rushed the new indictment.

THE CHANGES

The New York Times reports that the most significant change in the 36-page indictment, which was 45 pages, is he removed all allegations that President Trump strong-armed the DOJ into supporting his claim, which the Times describes as false.

This claim was based on US attorney Jeffrey Clark’s promise to investigate election fraud allegations.

Any interactions with the Justice Department were included in his official duties.

Former President Trump faces the same four charges, accused of overlapping conspiracies to defraud the United States, to obstruct the certification of the election at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and to deprive millions of Americans of their rights to have their votes counted, the Times reports.

Mr. Trump is accused of working with his subordinates to create fake slates of electors, claiming that he won the election in several key swing states that President Biden actually won.

He faces charges related to his efforts to pressure his wimpy vice president, Mike Pence. The Times – as biased as they are – claimed he wanted Pence to rig the election during the Jan. 6 certification proceeding at the Capitol.

They are doing this as they refile the documents case. They could have done that five minutes after the case was overturned by having Smith appointed legally.

It’s political, and they are pushing these cases right up to the election. I do believe the New York Judge will hand down a prison sentence next month.

JACK SMITH FILING DC DONALD TRUMP ELECTION INTERFERENCE