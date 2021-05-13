Donald Trump responds to ‘serious issues’ turned up by Maricopa audit



















Former President Donald Trump responded to the letter written by Karen Fann about the “significant” issues found during the audit. He wrote:

A devastating letter written by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann on voting irregularities, and probably fraud, in Maricopa County during the 2020 Presidential Election. Even the database was illegally deleted after the subpoena to produce the information. Senate President Fann has invited Maricopa County officials to a public hearing on May 18 to allow them the opportunity to try to explain what happened to the missing databases, ballots, and other significant issues. The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story. They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election. Read the full letter here: https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/djtweb/general/5-12-21_Letter_to_Maricopa_County_Board.pdf THE LETTER

The letter from Karen Fann to the Maricopa County Board of supervisors on “serious issues that have arisen” in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit.

NEW: Arizona Senate president Karen Fann (R) sends letter to the Maricopa County Board of supervisors on “serious issues that have arisen” in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit. pic.twitter.com/jTkOlTUuJg — The Bias News (@thebias_news) May 13, 2021

In the letter, Karen Fann notes there is a disparity between actual number of ballots in a batch and the total denoted on the pink slip.

🚨In letter to Maricopa County Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellers, AZ Senate President Karen Fann noted audit team has encountered significant number of instances in which there is disparity between actual number of ballots contained in a batch and total denoted on pink slip total pic.twitter.com/bEAH8rkDNS — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) May 13, 2021

MARICOPA COUNTY FOUND 17.5% DISCREPANCIES, BIDEN PROBABLY DIDN’T WIN

