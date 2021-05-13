Bombshell! Maricopa audit found 17.5% discrepancies, Biden probably didn’t win



















The team auditing the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona reported that the county refused to turn over routers earlier this month. They wouldn’t even turn over images of routers to election auditors despite a judge’s order.

We might know why now.

There was little or no chain of custody – they treated the ballots like throw-aways. And, there are missing ballots — 17.5% so far.

Breaking Update: As we open boxes of ballots delivered by Maricopa County, we are discovering significant discrepancies between the number of ballots therein and the batch reports included in the boxes. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 13, 2021

When the county refused to turn over the routers, they claimed it was because they “determined the information contained in Maricopa County’s routers can be used as blueprints to intercept sensitive county data.”

That might not have been true.

The ongoing audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona has uncovered “significant discrepancies” in the number of ballots versus the supposed number of ballots that were supposed to exist.

The auditors have only gone through about 20% of the more than 1 million ballots and found ‘significant’ problems.

Political strategist Boris Epshteyn stated that the discrepancies may be as high as 17.5%, and it is “likely Joe Biden did not win Arizona”.

The Arizona Senate President would like to settle without a lawsuit.

Epshteyn said on Steve Bannon’s podcast, that the letter reveals, “Pallet five, batch 2976, 200 pink slip total, actual total 165. They are missing 35 ballots out of that batch.” He added, “35 out of 100 is 17.5%. 10 out of 200 is 5%.”

“Do you know how shocking that is? 17.5% discrepancy in a batch is beyond belief.” He added, “In one they’ve got 18 more than there’s supposed to be, which is a 9% discrepancy. Again, if we are to have any confidence in elections in this country, how can we possibly be okay with discrepancies of double-digit percentages? It’s absolutely mind-boggling, anything above a tiny fraction of a percentage is unacceptable, by the way, unacceptable according to the Federal Elections Commission.”

Epshysteyn says several databases were removed and there is evidence they were removed as late as March, right before they were handed over. “That’s criminal activity,” he said.

Watch:

