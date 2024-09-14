Donald Trump Responds to the Potential War with Russia

Donald Trump responded to Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons and condemned the fools “who messed up Afghanistan (who don’t have a clue), in charge of this deadly situation.”

He isn’t wrong; anyone with any sense knows it, which isn’t acceptable. [The idiots in the administration are playing with fire.]

Russian President Putin is a very dangerous man, and will gladly reduce Ukraine to rubble and destroy the West. He will bomb the US.

Robert F. Kennedy has been weighing in heavily. He understands the danger of nuclear war.

“We have surrounded Russia with missiles and military bases, something that we would never tolerate, if the Russians did that to us.” — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pic.twitter.com/IvUyAJMd7K — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) August 26, 2024

Secretary Blinken, President Biden — STOP IT! Stop this reckless escalation. I say this not as a political partisan, but simply as a citizen of the world. https://t.co/cEdcFcqkz6 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 14, 2024