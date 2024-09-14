Donald Trump Responds to the Potential War with Russia

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Donald Trump responded to Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons and condemned the fools “who messed up Afghanistan (who don’t have a clue), in charge of this deadly situation.”

He isn’t wrong; anyone with any sense knows it, which isn’t acceptable. [The idiots in the administration are playing with fire.]

Russian President Putin is a very dangerous man, and will gladly reduce Ukraine to rubble and destroy the West. He will bomb the US.

Robert F. Kennedy has been weighing in heavily. He understands the danger of nuclear war.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments