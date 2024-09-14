105 Groups Tell Banks to Stop Funding Industrial Meat & Dairy

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Kamala Harris and her running mate are the most radical candidates to ever run for the highest office in the land. They have pushed for the most extreme climate policies. Harris believes in AOC’s The Green New Deal and no fracking.

The Demand

We are beginning to understand what that means. 105 civil society organizations have, in a letter, called for banks to stop funding industrial livestock production. The letter was sent to financial giants, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and it accused them of exacerbating the climate “crisis.”

They condemned their support of meat, dairy, and feed corporations, including companies like JBS S.A. (JBSAY), Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Cargill, and Nestlé S.A. (NESN and NSRGY).

If the government succeeds in turning farms over to large companies, they will have much more control over farming and dairy. What will they do when they are pressured?

Globalists want us to eat bugs and lab-grown meat. Globalists and climate extremists don’t care if they kill us or undernourish us. It’s hard to believe how evil people can be for power, money, and bizarre ideologies.

Resist! Just say, “No!”

This is what the globalists see as the ideal:


