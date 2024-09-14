105 Groups Tell Banks to Stop Funding Industrial Meat & Dairy

Kamala Harris and her running mate are the most radical candidates to ever run for the highest office in the land. They have pushed for the most extreme climate policies. Harris believes in AOC’s The Green New Deal and no fracking.

The Demand

We are beginning to understand what that means. 105 civil society organizations have, in a letter, called for banks to stop funding industrial livestock production. The letter was sent to financial giants, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and it accused them of exacerbating the climate “crisis.”

They condemned their support of meat, dairy, and feed corporations, including companies like JBS S.A. (JBSAY), Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Cargill, and Nestlé S.A. (NESN and NSRGY).

If the government succeeds in turning farms over to large companies, they will have much more control over farming and dairy. What will they do when they are pressured?

Globalists want us to eat bugs and lab-grown meat. Globalists and climate extremists don’t care if they kill us or undernourish us. It’s hard to believe how evil people can be for power, money, and bizarre ideologies.

Resist! Just say, “No!”

‘Lab-Grown’ Meat Made Inside Bioreactors Is Now Being Tested at Restaurants in the U.S. “The Agriculture Department approved production of what’s known as ‘Cultivated Meat’, that is chicken grown in a lab. That approval clears the way for companies to begin selling poultry… pic.twitter.com/62VTxXSRuF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 25, 2024

Yikes! “Fake meats are not about your health or the environment; they’re a tool to phase out farmers and ranchers and replace them with ultra-processed food products that can be controlled by patents. Creating lab-grown meat is “insanely expensive” and plagued by bacterial and… pic.twitter.com/T7oV9CTvu8 — Dr. Kat Lindley (@KLVeritas) December 19, 2023

This is what the globalists see as the ideal: