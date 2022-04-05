Donald Trump Responds to the Retirement of Blazing RINO Fred Upton

Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who has been in office forever it seems, is retiring from office.

Upton is among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump during his Ukrainegate impeachment.

Under the new redistricting maps in Michigan following the 2020 Census, Upton would have been forced to run against GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga had he run for re-election. He would have met an embarrassing defeat.

“Reagan worked both sides of the aisle to get things done, caring less about who got the credit,” he said. “And I made a promise that such a principle would be my guiding light. Especially in these days of divided government that is the only way one can actually get legislation enacted,” Upton said while making his announcement on the House floor.

“Hopefully civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule, not rue, the day,” Upton added.

That’s a good excuse RINOs like to use as they sell us all out.

Trump released a statement soon after the announcement having a little fun.

