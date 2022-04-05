PROOF! Hillary’s Indicted Campaign Lawyer Did Lie And It’s In Writing

A newly-revealed text would be a bombshell in old America, but with the new rules, not so much. It shows that Hillary Clinton’s indicted campaign attorney Michael Sussman didn’t work alone as he claimed. We know he was working for an Internet tech and Hillary’s campaign. He lied and it’s in writing.

John Durham has one more piece of evidence in the endless investigation.

A text exchanged between James Baker, the FBI General Counsel at the time of the dossier-Russiagate hoax, and Michael Sussman, shows Sussman lied to the FBI about his work on behalf of the Clinton Campaign.

The text, dated Sept. 18, 2016, reportedly says:

“Jim – it’s Michael Sussmann. I have something time-sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss. Do you have availibilty for a short meeting tomorrow? I’m coming on my own – not on behalf of a client or company – want to help the Bureau. Thanks.”

According to Just the News, Durham’s prosecutors said it shows he wasn’t telling the truth when he said he was working on his own [and not Hillary’s DNC or her campaign]:

“The defendant lied in that meeting, falsely stating to the General Counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client. In fact, the defendant had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including (i) a technology executive (“Tech Executive-1”) at a U.S.-based Internet company (“Internet Company-1”), and (ii) the Clinton Campaign.”

A year after that text, Sussman admitted that he approached the FBI not on his own, but on behalf of a client, saying:

“We had a conversation, as lawyers do with their clients, about client 1 needs and objectives and the best course to take for a client. And so it may have been a decision that we came to together. I mean, I don’t want to imply that I was sort of directed to do something against my better judgment, or that we were in any sort of conflict.

Sussman’s credibility is shot and he was obviously working for someone else. His lawyers have disputed it, but they can’t use that lie any longer.

Durham said it is material:

“The defendant’s false statement to the FBI General Counsel was plainly material because it misled the General Counsel about, among other things, the critical fact that the defendant was disseminating highly explosive allegations about a then-Presidential candidate on behalf of two specific clients, one of which was the opposing Presidential campaign.”

While this is a bombshell, the operatives behind it — like Hillary — are teflon. We aren’t sure why she can’t be held accountable, but it seems to be the case. I know an IRS investigator who worked on the case of one of her donors. She had to drop the case because Hillary sent word. Her tentacles are everywhere.

