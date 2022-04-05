Biden on Fox News: “One of the most Destructive Forces in the US”

According to a new book by two New York Times reporters, Biden called the Fox News network “one of the most destructive forces in the United States.

This is what he thinks of half the nation.

Biden allegedly made the comment to Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, authors of “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.” They are also political analysts on CNN. The book is coming out in May.

In it, Martin and Burns claim that Biden, a barely functioning elderly man, is hypercritical of Fox News and Fox Corporation founder Rupert Murdoch, CNN reported.

Biden told an associate last year that Murdoch is “the most dangerous man in the world,” according to the book.

This is from the man who is planning massive migration next month, starting a war, and obliterating our economy and our energy system.

Our President is completely lost much of the time. Here’s proof:

