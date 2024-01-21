Donald Trump Retires the Name “DeSanctimonious”

President Trump’s campaign thanked Ron DeSantis for his endorsement and said Mr. Trump was honored. In the statement, the campaign encouraged all other candidates to rally around the former president as the candidate.

The statement included a comment about globalist Nikki Haley, who would “do everything to stop the America First movement.”

Gov. DeSantis needed to suspend the campaign. His poll numbers were very low in New Hampshire. He needed to save his career.

Reporters asked Donald Trump about the nickname he gave Governor DeSantis. He said the name “desanctimonious” was officially retired.

President Trump officially retires the name “DeSanctimonious.” He will return to being known as GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS. Time for unity! We must defeat America last @NikkiHaley and then crush crooked Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/tfOFu1HXVo — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) January 21, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. was pleased about the announcement.

“Happy to see @RonDeSantis endorse my father and call to unite the entire GOP around him to defeat RINO Nikki Haley and ultimately, Crooked Joe Biden. We need the entire America First movement working together as a team to defeat the radical left in November!!!”

One of the things that might have hurt Ron DeSantis was some of his followers were nasty. They were as vile as the Left, and it reflected on the Governor.

Bill Mitchell is one of the worst. He’s now saying he’ll only vote for Donald Trump if Ron DeSantis is his vice president. He might support RFK, a nice person but a very left-wing Democrat.

Mitchell also said he’d quit politics if DeSantis lost. He’s changed his mind.

MY PLAN: As I said last week, the ONLY way I would vote for Trump is if he chooses DeSantis as his VP. I know for a fact Trump has been trying to negotiate with DeSantis to drop out for days. Was THIS the offer? Without DeSantis on his ticket, I WILL NEVER VOTE FOR TRUMP.… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 21, 2024

Mitchell is also posting MSNBC polls showing Trump can’t win if he is convicted.

No word from Ann Coulter yet.

