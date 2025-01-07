Donald Trump Riled Up the Left Today

Donald Trump plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

I guess he can do that. It seems like he could pass an Executive Order and then get Google Maps to change the maps. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is already planning to introduce supporting legislation to change the name officially.

He must have given this a lot of thought.

Anything that drives the lefties crazy works for me after all the hell they’ve thrown at us.

The Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/nrHONydciL — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 7, 2025

This is what you’d expect from the left:

We are living in the stupidest of times… Trump: “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.” I feel like we are being led by Patrick from SpongeBob. pic.twitter.com/cxX6txN1HR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 7, 2025

Daniel here thinks it takes a lot of energy to change a name, and he missed the symbolism of America First.

So, let me get this right, instead of focusing on America’s economy, education, the middle and lower class, the unhoused, college tuition, inflation, healthcare, and foreign affairs that actually matter, he’s zeroing in on the name of a body of water?

Did I forget anything? — DANIEL (@quierodanero) January 7, 2025

Silly Buffys is pulling the old race card:

he’s so racist that he can’t stand the sight of latin country name that isn’t even owned by said country — ໊ (@buffys) January 7, 2025

They’re okay with renaming as long as they’re doing it. Mount McKinley is one example.

Donald Trump shared this photo of the former US presidents on Truth Social. He put “liberal staffers” where Biden should be. Now, that’s funny, and accurate.

