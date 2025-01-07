Donald Trump Riled Up the Left Today

Donald Trump plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

I guess he can do that. It seems like he could pass an Executive Order and then get Google Maps to change the maps. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is already planning to introduce supporting legislation to change the name officially.

He must have given this a lot of thought.

Anything that drives the lefties crazy works for me after all the hell they’ve thrown at us.

This is what you’d expect from the left:

Daniel here thinks it takes a lot of energy to change a name, and he missed the symbolism of America First.

Silly Buffys is pulling the old race card:

They’re okay with renaming as long as they’re doing it. Mount McKinley is one example.

Donald Trump shared this photo of the former US presidents on Truth Social. He put “liberal staffers” where Biden should be. Now, that’s funny, and accurate.


