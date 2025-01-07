House Passes Laken Riley Act, 159 Dems Oppose

Laken Riley, murdered by a TdA gangster.

On January 07, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act with a vote of 264 in favor and 159 against. This legislation mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants who have been arrested for theft-related crimes. It also includes provisions allowing state attorneys general to sue if the Department of Homeland Security’s actions harm state residents. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Speaker Mike Johnson noted that “159 Democrats just voted AGAINST the Laken Riley Act. They voted AGAINST detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens and putting Americans’ safety first. Democrats have YET AGAIN ignored the demands of the American people for safety and security.”

The Persistence, Scott Presler added that “Laken Riley was a Georgia college student murdered by an illegal alien. 159 Democrats voted AGAINST justice for Laken Riley. Thank you to Republicans for making this their first priority.”


