Political Corruption! Appeals Court Won’t Delay Trump Sentencing

A New York appeals judge has denied President-elect Donald Trump’s request to delay the Jan. 10 sentencing in his criminal hush money case.

Trump’s sentencing will proceed as planned on Friday, pending potential additional legal maneuvers by the president-elect’s lawyers.

Judge Ellen Gesmer rejected Trump’s claim that the case should be delayed because of presidential immunity after his attorney argued before the court that Trump is covered by presidential immunity that extends to him. At the same time, he waits to be sworn in.

Greg Jarret said on Fox. “I think Merchan is desperate to stain the incoming president with the label convicted felon. And understand, under the law, Trump is not officially convicted of anything until he’s formally sentenced, even though many in the media, of course, began immediately and incorrectly calling him a convicted felon when the jury verdict came in.

“Many Americans recognize this was a sham trial, a preordained outcome. It drove a lot of them to Donald Trump and he won. And it’s one of the reasons why these George Soros-funded progressive district attorneys have ruined major cities in blue states.

“Alvin Bragg is a prime example. If you’re Trump, a misdemeanor business records violation somehow becomes a phantom felony. And in the end, nobody actually knew what he was convicted of. And it wasn’t a unanimous jury verdict. The best we can tell, nobody really knows. A bedrock violation.”

They want to tarnish the administration and then use it against Trump for four years. That is obvious. Democrats want to spend four years bashing him as the felon president to make it as difficult as possible to fulfill his agenda.

Democrats are hardcore leftists without a sense of morality and they think the end justifies the means so they lie constantly.

Obama wants his next term.

