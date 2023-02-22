Donald Trump Speaks Out Against the Globalists and Warmongers

The US has had a lot to say when it comes to Ukraine affairs — too much, no matter the motive. No one thinks Russia’s invasion was acceptable, but we can’t go to war with this regime against Russia and China.

Donald Trump seems to be the only candidate so far speaking out against the globalists and warmongers. The US is guiding much of the response in Ukraine but refuses to use any diplomacy.

The former president addressed it in a brief speech:

Trump just publicly confirmed the Obama State Dept was behind the Maidan Uprising in Ukraine And went on to say bad actors like Victoria Nuland are back in the US govt under Biden and driving us into WW3pic.twitter.com/mSmlhLVUE9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 21, 2023

THE MAIDAN REVOLUTION

Washington backed and encouraged the Euromaidan Revolution in Ukraine of 2014. They didn’t cause it, but they influenced it.

Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was an unsavory character, but he was the duly elected President. In 2013, he rejected the EU’s terms for an association agreement. As a result, angry demonstrators filled Kiev’s Independence Square, known as Maidan. At the same time, the economy was slipping, partly due to his corruption.

“Sen. John McCain (R‑AZ), the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, went to Kiev to show solidarity with the Euromaidan activists. McCain dined with opposition leaders, including members of the ultra right‐​wing Svoboda Party, and later appeared on stage in Maidan Square during a mass rally. He stood shoulder to shoulder with Svoboda leader Oleg Tyagnibok,” Ted Galen Carpenter writes at CATO.

Victoria Nuland, the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs and her subordinates visited Ukraine three times after the start of the demonstrations, handing out sandwiches and cookies to the protesters while expressing support for their cause.

Russian intelligence intercepted and leaked to the international media a Nuland telephone call in which she and U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Geoffey Pyatt discussed in detail their preferences for specific personnel in a post‐​Yanukovych government. The transcript is available at Reuters. That’s not what diplomats are supposed to do.

Now Nuland, a warmonger, is back and showing up as the US attempts to remove Putin from office.

Donald Trump sized it up. What do you think? So far, he’s the only one talking about it.

