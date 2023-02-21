Biden Spent His Youth as a Black, Jewish, Puerto Rican Who Wanted a Polish Name

Corn Pop Biden is our first Catholic, Jewish, Irish, Puerto Rican, and Polish President. Today, Biden told Poland’s President Duda that he lived in Claymont, and everybody was Polish and Italian. He felt self-conscious that his name didn’t end in “ski” or “o”.

He’s President Bidenski-o.

Watch:

Biden in Poland: “I was born in a coal town of Scranton … When coal died, we moved down to Del., to a town called Claymont, which was a working class town, but everybody in town was either Polish or Italian. I grew up feeling self-conscious my name didn’t end in an S-K-I or O” pic.twitter.com/1f8XiRHwok — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2023

Biden betrays the Puerto Rican neighborhood of his youth, pines for Polish-sounding last name pic.twitter.com/TxRsOTKbee — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 21, 2023

😅😂🤣 “Joe Biden Spent His Young Years in a Yeshiva (He Had Ear Locks at the Time), Hittin’ the Torah & Talmud… It was a Puerto Rican Yeshiva That was Part of a Black Church” #TuckerCarlson #JoeBiden #SleepyJoe pic.twitter.com/UBysggt4Fh — B̲eth Kay 🇺🇸 (@PoisonDeathShot) February 18, 2023

Biden the Hero

Biden lies constantly. He likes to put himself in the center of every story as the hero or protagonist whenever possible.

Biden has a fake war story he likes to tell, and he tells a fake story about an Amtrak conductor Angelo Negri. Both were lies.

He hit a “368-foot” shot in the 1974 Congressional baseball game. Only there is ZERO evidence this happened. In fact, a newspaper article shows he actually went 0-2 that year.

Biden’s great-grandfather was a coal miner; only he wasn’t. He was a “mining engineer” in Scranton, Pennsylvania—not a coal miner.

Biden “used to drive an 18-wheeler. The truth is he once rode in a “47,000-pound cargo truck.”

Dementia Joe’s helicopter was “shot at” while in Iraq. That wasn’t true, either. Biden admitted that he wasn’t “shot at,” just “near where a shot landed.”

He finished number one in his class in law school; only he was near the bottom. He won a scholarship and finished with three degrees. Biden didn’t win a scholarship and had one degree.

Biden likes to say he marched with the Civil Rights groups in the ’60s and was arrested. While he didn’t, he did get into the Senate with the help of his segregationist senate friends.

While at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Joe Biden once again claims he was a civil rights activist: “When I started off as a 22-year-old kid on the east side in the civil rights movement.” This is a debunked lie. pic.twitter.com/CY6x07IN2N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023



Biden even claimed he was arrested visiting Nelson Mandela—which he later admitted was not true. That doesn’t mean he won’t tell the story again.

Who can forget when he hiked through the Himalayas with Xi JinPing.

Another story he likes to tell is that his son died in Iraq. His son died of cancer in Delaware.

He taught black people to wear a condom.

If the original poster has you blocked, here is the video where Joe Biden says“I spent last summer going through the black sections of my town trying to get black men to understand it’s not unmanly to wear a condom” pic.twitter.com/tQ3s7VuHvh — Esha K 🥭 (@eshaLegal) May 6, 2019

