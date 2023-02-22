Code Pink Harasses Joe and Jill Biden at Dinner

We wondered what happened to Code Pink, the anti-war women who travel around in pink attire, calling for the end to wars. Well, here they are, harassing Joe and Jill as they eat dinner.

Democrats couldn’t get enough of them during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The media loved them once. They don’t love them now.

Where’s Cindy Sheehan?

