Mayor Adams Defends Daniel Penny As He Faces Years in Prison

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended Daniel Penny for protecting subway passengers. He blasted the media for portraying Jordan Neely as an “innocent child.”

Adams said Penny did what New York City “should have done as a city.”

Adams commented on the media. “It seemed like it was a young, innocent child who was brutally murdered, and it gave that impression.”

“When you look at the photo that was being used, it wanted to set up in the minds of people that we were dealing with a young, innocent child, just a Michael Jackson imitator that was just brutally assaulted.”

“Then you look at the complete failure of our mental health system. The days of closing mental health psychiatric wards and having those needing help just turned over into the streets without giving any safety net to accept them…”

Clearly, Jordan Neely, schizophrenic, was high on drugs. In reality, he was terrorizing passengers on a train, and Daniel Penny stepped in to constrain him and save them.

Watch:

Do you think Daniel should be acquitted today? Eric Adams seems to think so. NYC Mayor Eric Adams defended Daniel Penny, praising him for protecting subway passengers and arguing that Penny acted as the city should have by addressing a situation involving mental health… pic.twitter.com/YNtZxA1FC3 — Civil Disco (@Civil_Disco) December 5, 2024

The Precedent

During this interview, Kernan asked Adams about the precedent a 15-year sentence for Penny would set. [The secondary crime being considered on Monday carries a four-year sentence.]

“It would seem like no one would step in on a situation like that again.”

Eric Adams on Daniel Penny: “I think we’ve always asked New Yorkers, you see something, say something, do something.” Adams was asked by Kernan about the precedent a 15-year sentence for Penny would set: “It would seem like no one would step in on a situation like that again.” pic.twitter.com/1l4MYuqN71 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2024

Poisoning the Well

Originally, Mayor Adams poisoned the jury pool. He’s changed his mind as the feds come down on him.

Anyway, better late than never.

3. New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams prejudiced the jury pool by making Daniel Penny’s case about race and portraying Neely as a sympathetic figure. pic.twitter.com/u16XW8vOI6 — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) December 3, 2024

