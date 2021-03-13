Donald Trump surprised an audience with a 2020 announcement









Donald Trump used a surprise appearance at a Mar-a-Largo dog rescue fundraiser to declare that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump will run for senate.

He then acknowledged Lara who helped put the event together.

“I want to thank Lara, who’s been so incredible, ” he stated before addressing long-swirling rumors that she was considering a run for a North Carolina Senate seat in 2022.

“I don’t know, you’re running for the Senate. I hear she’s going to run for the Senate!” Trump stated as the crowd again erupted into cheers.

Lara Trump has not officially announced any plans to run for the seat, which is being vacated by Republican Richard Burr next year.

However, she has similarly not ruled out the run.

Related