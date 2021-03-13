High schooler asks the question all America should be asking









A high schooler asked the logical question others aren’t asking. We are glad someone is asking. If the first quarantine didn’t work, what makes people think the second one will? Let’s ask because Joe Biden said he might do it all again.

We don’t know why they think it would work, ask Dr. Fauci.

Watch:

If you want to make us catatonic here at The Sentinel, just start that sentence with “Dr. Fauci, the most trusted man in America.” If you merely want our eyes to glaze over, say, “Dr. Fauci says.”

A Mexican comedian grills Dr. Fauxci here and gets some answers after a lot of blather:

FAUCI GETS GRILLED “Doctor” Fauci sat down for an innocent interview with Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez—what could go wrong?— and learned for the first time what it is to be in a NON CONTROLLED INTERVIEW. Watch this! 1/4 pic.twitter.com/2NxfeBxe3o — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

This guy never gives a straight answer. He starts by stating the very obvious, and ends up always doing the same infomercial shtick. “That’s a very good question blah blah blah” … “just sign this blank cheque, please”. Typical conman behavior. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/pB9OMNwP1Q — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

In this part Fauci starts sweating profusely, frustrated perhaps that his symphony of yada-yadas don’t seem to be working with a ‘mere’ Mexican comedian. Derbez, all the while, shows a very understandable eagerness to get straight answers. You know he’s done his research. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/G268h6MQkU — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

A full year western Media has had the chance to make the right questions. It took a Mexican comedian to do it. And not just any comedian: hats off to the great Eugenio Derbez! Is there a chance that Bill Gates gives him an interview? 🤨 4/4 pic.twitter.com/JFKhPv0slt — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

If you want the full interview, it’s down below or on Eugenio’s Instagram account: https://t.co/gIeOv4ycPQ On a side note, if the world goes full WEF crazy, it seems we’ll all meet in Mexico sooner or later.https://t.co/LT4pyCJnfJ — Wake Up From COVID (@wakeupfromcovid) March 12, 2021

Related