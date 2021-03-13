High schooler asks the question all America should be asking

M. Dowling
A high schooler asked the logical question others aren’t asking. We are glad someone is asking. If the first quarantine didn’t work, what makes people think the second one will? Let’s ask because Joe Biden said he might do it all again.

We don’t know why they think it would work, ask Dr. Fauci.

If you want to make us catatonic here at The Sentinel, just start that sentence with “Dr. Fauci, the most trusted man in America.” If you merely want our eyes to glaze over, say, “Dr. Fauci says.”
A Mexican comedian grills Dr. Fauxci here and gets some answers after a lot of blather:

1 COMMENT

  2. Because the Plandemic is about the permanent fundamental transformation.
    Just read one of those “out there” pages saying the CCP released the Plandemic in response to the Trump tariffs and busting up of some of their honeypots.
    Jo Jo Bidet’s teleprompter regurgitation the other night laid it all out, the vaccine is MANDATORY not optional and even after you get jabbed with an experimental concoction, you will still need obedience muzzles and anti-social distancing.
    The reduction of the dollar down to Weimar/Zimbabwe impotence will be for the digital EBT/UBI utopia and no vax passport means no buying and selling.

