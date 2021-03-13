Protesters demand a probe into ballot curing in Green Bay in 2020 election









Protesters gather in Green Bay, WI to demand an investigation into left-wing outside influencers colluding in running the November election. Zuck Bux brought in a New York Democrat lobbyist to cure ballots.

Protesters gather in Green Bay, WI to demand an investigation into left wing outside influencers colluding in running the November election. Zuck Bux brought in New York Democrat lobbyist to cure ballots pic.twitter.com/Z47xmSf9Gr #wiright #GreenBayElectionscandal — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) March 12, 2021

To cure a ballot, according to NPR:

Across the country, any uncounted ballots cast by Election Day are being verified and tabulated as election officials work toward reporting results of the 2020 presidential election.

In some cases, problems such as a missing signature can occur, and voters are provided an opportunity to “cure,” or fix, ballots so they can still be counted. This is a normal process in many states; while actual voting is over, the work of finalizing results will continue for days and, in some cases, weeks.

It’s fixing rejected ballots and Democrats were brought in to do it.

Zuck Bux is Zuckerberg Bucks, aka money Zuckerberg used to swing the election.

Democrats cheat every which way from Sunday. Here’s one more.

That’s not suspicious at all! 😬🤨🙄

