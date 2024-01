Donald Trump swept the Iowa caucus with 1184 votes, which represents 55.28% of the vote. Nikki Haley came in at 19.06%, and Ron DeSantis came in at 17.08%.

The votes are still being tabulated.

Former president Donald Trump said he feels invigorated and greatly honored after winning the 2024 Iowa caucuses. He told Fox News digital that he feels strong for our country. “I feel great. I am greatly honored by such an early call.“

Related