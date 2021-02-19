Donald Trump talks about his own social media platform









In an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday night, the former President said he is weighing his options after Twitter banned him.

He said he has hundreds of millions of dollars from backers wanting to invest in the venture. Trump is also looking into joining up with another platform.

“We’re negotiating with a number of people, and there’s also the other option of building your own site. Because we have more people than anybody. I mean you can literally build your own site,” Trump said, adding that he is considering building his own platform.

“I really wanted to be somewhat quiet. They wanted me very much on Parler, you know they had a phony report that the man who was in there didn’t–I mean just the opposite, they really wanted me on Parler,” Trump said, referring to statements made by Parler’s former CEO John Matze.

However, the former President speculated that Parler would not be able to handle the amount of traffic he would bring to the website. “Mechanically, they can’t handle” the number of users, Trump noted in the interview.

Trump added that “if you look at what’s going on with Twitter, I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving. They’re leaving it because it’s not the same, and I can understand that.”

Before his account was deleted, Trump had one of the most followed Twitter accounts and generated a significant amount of engagement. Actually, Twitter was in the red PT – pre-Trump.

Earlier this month, Jason Miller, one of Trump’s advisers, said the former president is deciding on how to reemerge on social media.

“I would expect that we will see the president reemerge on social media,” Miller told Breitbart News on Feb. 6. “Whether that’s joining an existing platform or creating his new platform, there are a number of different options and a number of different meetings that they’ve been having on that front. Nothing is imminent on that.”

He met with his former campaign manager Brad Parscale at Mar-a-Lago last week. But he won’t say if he will run in 2024.

