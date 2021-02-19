Iran bombs US forces so Biden withdraws sanctions, begs for nuke deal









Iranian-backed militants attacked our U.S. forces in Iraq. By Iranian-backed, we mean Iranians are running them and include Iranian militants in the ranks.

On February 15, Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq fired a barrage of missiles — a minimum of 14 — at an American base in Erbil, Iraq. One contractor was killed and five were wounded; one American soldier was wounded. Miraculously, more weren’t killed. It was sheer luck.

Biden’s reaction — or is it his handlers’ reactions — was to seek to rejoin the disastrous Obama-era nuclear agreement as soon as possible. The AP reported that Biden has withdrawn the Trump restoration of UN sanctions on the terror nation.

He surrendered the nuclear bargaining chip.

Tom Cotton responded on Twitter, Iranian-backed forces just attacked American troops in Iraq. Instead of retaliating, what does President Biden do? Prepares to lift sanctions on the regime & begs to reopen diplomatic talks. The Iranian regime will continue to exploit @POTUS‘s weakness.

Hugh Hewitt said, “Bet on it: Team Biden will recognize the nine-dash line and Tehran right to nuclear weapons in exchange for carbon reductions in 2080. Kerry to Rice to Sherman triple play.

No doubt about it, the climate is Biden’s-Kerry’s only national emergency. This was a key test of the Biden administration, and they showed abject weakness.

The only other U.S. reaction has was verbal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement, saying “We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. . . . I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.”

That isn’t what they’re doing.

